Patch On Linux Kernel Stable Branches Breaks rr

A change in 4.12rc5 breaks rr. We're trying to get it fixed before 4.12 is released, and I think that will be OK. Unfortunately that change has already been backported to 3.18.57, 4.4.72, 4.9.32 and 4.11.5 :-( (all released on June 14, and I guess arriving in distros a bit later). Obviously we'll try to get the 4.12 fix also backported to those branches, but that will take a little while.
The symptoms are that long, complex replays fail with "overshot target ticks=... by I'm not sure if there's a reasonable workaround we can use in rr, or if there is one, whether it's worth effort to deploy. That may depend on how the conversation with upstream goes.
