What Rust Can Do That Other Languages Can't, In Six Short Lines

struct X { y: Y } impl X { fn y(&self) -> &Y { &self.y } }
This defines an aggregate type containing a field y of type Y directly (not as a separate heap object). Then we define a getter method that returns the field by reference. Crucially, the Rust compiler will verify that all callers of the getter prevent the returned reference from outliving the X object. It compiles down to what you'd expect a C compiler to produce (pointer addition) with no space or time overhead.
As far as I know, no other remotely mainstream language can express this, for various reasons. C/C++ can't do it because the compiler does not perform the lifetime checks. (The C++ Core Guidelines lifetime checking proposal proposes such checks, but it's incomplete and hasn't received any updates for over a year.) Most other languages simply prevent you from giving away an interior reference, or require y to refer to a distinct heap object from the X.
This is my go-to example every time someone suggests that modern C++ is just as suitable for safe systems programming as Rust.
