Bay Area Progress Report

I'm in the middle of a three-week work trip to the USA.
Monday last week I met with a couple of the people behind the Julia programming language, who have been using and contributing to rr. We had good discussions and it's good to put faces to names.
Monday night through to Friday night I was honoured to be a guest at Mozilla's all-hands meeting in San Francisco. I had a really great time catching up with a lot of old friends. I was pleased to find more Mozilla developers using rr than I had known about or expected; they're mostly very happy with the tool and some of them have been using esoteric features like chaos mode with success. We had a talk about rr and I demoed some of the new stuff Kyle and I have been working on, and talked about which directions might be most useful to Mozilla.
Saturday through Monday I went camping in Yosemite National Park with some friends. We camped in the valley on Saturday night, then on Sunday hiked down from Tioga Road (near the Lukens Lake trailhead) along Yosemite Creek to north of Yosemite Falls and camped there overnight. The next day we went up Eagle Peak for a great view over Yosemite Valley, then hiked down past the Falls back to the valley. It's a beautiful place and rather unlike any New Zealand tramping I've done — hot, dry, various sorts of unusual animals, and ever-present reminders about bears. There were a huge number of people in the valley for the holiday weekend!
Tuesday was a bit more relaxed. Being the 4th of July, I spent the afternoon with friends playing games — Bang and Lords of Waterdeep, two of my favourites.
Today I visited Brendan and his team at Brave to talk about rr. On Friday I'll give a talk at Stanford. On Monday I'll be up in Seattle giving a talk at the University of Washington, then on Tuesday I'll be visiting Amazon to talk about the prospects for rr in the cloud. Then on Wednesday through Friday I'll be attending Usenix ATC in Santa Clara and giving yet another rr talk! On Saturday I'll finally go home.
I really enjoy talking to people about my work, and learning more about people's debugging needs, and I really really enjoy spending time with my American friends, but I do miss my family a lot.
No comments:
Post a Comment