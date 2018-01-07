On Keeping Secrets

Once upon a time I was at a dinner at a computer science conference. At that time the existence of Chrome was a deeply guarded secret; I knew of it, but I was sworn to secrecy. Out of the blue, one of my dinner companions turned to me and asked "is Google working on a browser?"
This was a terrible dilemma. I could not answer "no" or "I don't know"; Christians mustn't lie. "Yes" would have betrayed my commitment. Refusing to answer would obviously amount to a positive answer, as would any obvious attempt to dodge the question ("hey I think that's Donald Knuth over there!").
I can't remember exactly what I said, but it was something evasive, and I remember feeling it was not satisfactory. I spent a lot of time later thinking about what I should have said, and what I should say or do if a similar situation arises again. Perhaps a good answer would have been: "aren't you asking the wrong person?" Alternatively, go for a high-commitment distraction, perhaps a cleverly triggered app that self-dials a phone call. "You're going into labour? I'll be right there!" (Note: not really, this would also be a deception.) It's worth being prepared.
One thing I really enjoyed about working at Mozilla was that we didn't have many secrets to keep. Most of the secrets I had to protect were about other companies. Minimizing one's secrecy burden generally seems like a good idea, although I can't eliminate it because it's often helpful to other people for them to be able to share secrets with me in confidence.
"If I knew, I probably wouldn't be able to tell you."?
At one point, I was firmly of the opinion that all negotiations should be public. Otherwise, there's simply far too much opportunity and temptation to do evil things behind closed doors, to disenfranchise those who are highly concerned with the outcome, to allow corruption and bribery to flourish.
I have since done a 180. Productive negotiation requires give and take, to propose different scenarios and try to find something that makes both sides happy (or the least unhappy.) That often cannot be done in the open, since your constituents all have their own weightings of the various pieces you're negotiating with, and if they see how the sausage is made they will react and effectively withdraw from the negotiation before any full proposal has been made. It will be two public personas negotiating, which means a lot of grandstanding and little progress in any but the most straightforward negotiations.
It's a lot like privacy. The point is not whether you have something to hide. It's that you do everything differently, you do everything differently, in private vs public.
> "If I knew, I probably wouldn't be able to tell you."?
My suggestion would have been "if you find out, let me know!"ReplyDelete
