Confession Of A C/C++ Programmer

I've been programming in C and C++ for over 25 years. I have a PhD in Computer Science from a top-ranked program, and I was a Distinguished Engineer at Mozilla where for over ten years my main job was developing and reviewing C++ code. I cannot consistently write safe C/C++ code. I'm not ashamed of that; I don't know anyone else who can. I've heard maybe Daniel J. Bernstein can, but I'm convinced that, even at the elite level, such people are few and far between.
I see a lot of people assert that safety issues (leading to exploitable bugs) with C and C++ only afflict "incompetent" or "mediocre" programmers, and one need only hire "skilled" programmers (such as, presumably, the asserters) and the problems go away. I suspect such assertions are examples of the Dunning-Kruger effect, since I have never heard them made by someone I know to be a highly skilled programmer.
I imagine that many developers successfully create C/C++ programs that work for a given task, and no-one ever fuzzes or otherwise tries to find exploitable bugs in those programs, so those developers naturally assume their programs are robust and free of exploitable bugs, creating false optimism about their own abilities. Maybe it would be useful to have an online coding exercise where you are given some apparently-simple task, you write a C/C++ program to solve it, and then your solution is rigorously fuzzed for exploitable bugs. If any such bugs are found then you are demoted to the rank of "incompetent C/C++ programmer".
Do you think this is perhaps why we should NOT write security stuff like TLS in C? (to avoid things like Heartbleed and the recent Cloudfare overflow vuln + data breach)ReplyDelete
My time frame from C Programming is a bit larger. I do not like and try to avoid C++ wherever I can. But I'm quite a big fan of Objective-C. Anyway the problems with C is built-in. The good thing there do exist a lot of tools to help with it, but the problems still persist. I think there is not practical way around it and as long as there is void *, you are simple lost. Anyway the history of C is over all a success story never ever reached again in programming. Every Unix-like OS uses it. Any Windows like OS uses. Every serious relational database uses it, how many liberaries are there for it. Nearly unmeasurable. And yes C is also a story of failure, but they can not stop C in any way.ReplyDelete
C-Compilers are among the best and they simply do not loose any benchmark with a large margin.
100% my thoughts regarding C++. In last couple of years I haven't seen one person who really knows C++ and really understands what's going "under the hood" as even if they did (in terms of language), there is next layers of compiler implementation "specifics", library implementation, etc, which are adding and adding to this complexity.ReplyDelete
So, yes, sadly, but You're 110% right on this one.
What exactly is this 'C/C++' language you are talking about ?ReplyDelete
+1 - I could not agree more. Throwing C++ and C into the same bucket is no better than throwing any two programming languages into the same bucket.Delete
This post is just a plain rant without evidences. If might be true for C - if it had some substantiated arguments - maybe. But I would rant (equally unsubstantiated :-) that this opinion is 100% wrong for modern versions of C++.
Well look at this code: https://github.com/mozilla/rr/blob/master/src/CompressedReader.ccDelete
this is clearly C++-flavored C. I mean why would you use pthread, pointers as arrays, etc. in 2017 is beyond me, when there are so much safe abstraction tools built on top of it.
I think that the recent C++ standards (C++11, C++14) really made some progress in this regard. But as C++ is designed to be backwards-compatible to a large extend, you would need to restrict yourself to (not) do certain things, e.g.,ReplyDelete
* do not use explicit allocation/deallocation, but smart pointers instead,
* do not store or pass pointers around, but pass everything by-copy/by-reference or by a smart pointer (which technically is one of the former),
* use STL-containers (and not classic C arrays) and use the for-each loop to iterate over them, and
* follow the Rule of zero.
This certainly does not get you around all obstacles but improves the overall situation a lot. Maybe compilers should implement warnings to restrict you to a "safer" subset of the language?
>and not classic C arraysDelete
An alternative to vanilla C arrays (whose size is known at compile-time) is std::array, which is available as of C++11.
You also have to make no mistakes whenDelete
* accessing vector elements by index,
* adding signed integers,
* using `this`, which is always a plain pointer
* modifying data that you (or other code) might be iterating over, or
* sharing any kind of data across threads.
because all of these have pitfalls too.
I don't think roc would disagree that knowing the classic pitfalls "improves the overall situation a lot". It definitely does. But there is no end to that road, because the ways to trigger undefined behavior in C++ are too numerous and too tricky.
I think that one can consistently create reasonably safe C programs, meaning only a few CVEs over a multi-year period despite wide (> 100 mln users) deployment, given that a) the task is relatively small (roughly < 50 kloc) and b) well-defined, and c) the developers are both highly skilled and highly experienced and d) one expends quite a lot of effort ensuring that safety using all of the tools available.ReplyDelete
I make no such claims about C++ because I'm not smart enough to understand C++.
More than 90% of c++ code is C with classes. So pls dont blame it on C++ unless it is truly C++. Also you can replace C/C++ with anything else Java/Go/Delphi and the statement still holds true in face of a fuzzer or half competent hacker. Modern software is hard PERIOD. As rule of thumb breaking is way easier than making.ReplyDelete
Your claim about Java and Go is incorrect. In neither of those you allocate memory by yourself like you do in C/C++. Java catches all buffer overflow that a user could write with an exception. You do not get direct memory access either. You can't smash your stack and interpret data as code, like you can in C.Delete
* I know with native code this is theoretically possible even in Java. But typical Java software doesn't use that. It abstracts enough away that you simply can't make all these errors. The bugs in Java software are usually due to bugs in the JVM, NOT in Java code. And it's much more reasonable to only have to secure the JVM, because those who implement it can use static and dynamic analysis on it, you can proove that some parts are 100% correct and error-free, etc. - and that already protects all users of Java at the same time. Fixing a bug in the JVM fixes it in all software without having to change a single line of code in that software.
It's just a much better approach if you want SAFE software to use Java, period.
If you've been programming for 25 years and have a degree, yet can't write safe code with c++, it's time to retire.ReplyDelete