Upstream Stable Kernels Work With rr Again

Greg K-H has released stable Linux kernels 3.18.63, 4.4.79, 4.9.40, and 4.12.4, containing a (backout) fix for the regression that broke rr. 4.13-rc2 also contains the fix. 4.11 was just declared end-of-life so it will not ever be officially fixed.
Obviously distros still have to produce kernel updates containing the fix, so we're not quite out of the woods yet, but that should be soon.
I'm holding off doing the rr 4.6.0 release until distro updates that work with rr have been out for a little while. To the (limited) extent possible I'd like to avoid people trying rr while it doesn't work on their kernel.
