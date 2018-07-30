I'm sad that Gerv is no longer with us, but I'm also glad because I'm confident he is in the presence of Jesus, awaiting the final resurrection.
I never spent very much time with him, but I really appreciated getting together at Mozilla events with Gerv and a small group of other Mozilla Christians to pray every morning. That tradition continues, and long may it do so!
I have always been inspired by the way Gerv and his family lived their lives to the full, to the glory of God, in the face of his long illness. I've had a sheltered life of little contact with sickness and death, but that will probably not last, and I expect in times to come I will treasure Gerv's example.
