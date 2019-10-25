Pernosco Demo Video

Over the last few years we have kept our work on the Pernosco debugger mostly under wraps, but finally it's time to show the world what we've been working on! So, without further ado, here's an introductory demo video showing Pernosco debugging a real-life bug:
This demo is based on a great gdb tutorial created by Brendan Gregg. If you read his blog post, you'll get more background and be able to compare Pernosco to the gdb experience.
Pernosco makes developers more productive by providing scalable omniscient debugging — accelerating existing debugging strategies and enabling entirely new strategies and features — and by integrating that experience into cloud-based workflows. The latter includes capturing test failures occurring in CI so developers can jump into a debugging session with one click on a URL, separating failure reproduction from debugging so QA staff can record test failures and send debugger URLs to developers, and letting developers collaborate on debugging sessions.
Over the next few weeks we plan to say a lot more about Pernosco and how it benefits software developers, including a detailed breakdown of its approach and features. To see those updates, follow @_pernosco_ or me on Twitter. We're opening up now because we feel ready to serve more customers and we're keen to talk to people who think they might benefit from Pernosco; if that's you, get in touch. (Full disclosure: Pernosco uses rr so for now we're limited x86-64 Linux, and statically compiled languages like C/C++/Rust.)
