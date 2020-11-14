rr Repository Moved To Independent Organisation

For a long time, rr has not been a Mozilla project in practice, so we have worked with Mozilla to move it to an independent Github organization. The repository is now at https://github.com/rr-debugger/rr. Update your git remotes!
This gives us a bit more operational flexibility for the future because we don't need Mozilla to assist in making certain kinds of Github changes.
There have been no changes in intellectual property ownership. rr contributions made by Mozilla employees and contractors remain copyrighted by Mozilla. I will always be extremely grateful for the investment Mozilla made to create rr!
For now, the owners of the rr-debugger organisation will be me (Robert O'Callahan), Kyle Huey, and Keno Fischer (of Julia fame, who has been a prolific contributor to rr).
